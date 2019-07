INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – As much as the kids don’t want to hear it: it’s almost time to head back into the classroom.

While parents and children alike are preparing for the upcoming school year, there are some things to remember in order to help keep ths school year as stress free as possible.

Indy Moms Blog contributor Bailey Streicher stopped by Daybreak Wednesday.

She discussed some ways to help avoid stress during the school year.

To hear those tips and secrets, click on the video.