Indy Moms: Car seat safety

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the most important — and intimidating — task for a new parent, and then for several years to come, is understanding car seats and using them correctly.

Indianapolis Moms contributor Katy Gentry McCord visited Daybreak on Wednesday to explain the mistakes many parents make.

They include turning the seat forward too soon, buckling the chest clip at the wrong height and wearing bulky clothing.

