Indy Parks still needs to hire 119 lifeguards

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Parks and Recreation has hired 81 of the 200 they need to open all the pools. Ronetta Spalding with the parks department says she’s not sure why it’s been so hard to find workers.

“I’m not sure what the struggle has been, we have offered bonuses, we’ve offered referral bonuses, we’ve offered sign on bonuses. We’ve increased the pay, it’s gone from 10 dollars in 2016 to people are able to make 15 dollars an hour lifeguarding,” Spalding said.

Despite those efforts to hire more people, the parks department is still short, but the lack of workers isn’t going to keep them from opening the pools they can. The 81 lifeguards they have for the summer will allow them to open eight pools, for now.

“Many of them are new hires and are lifeguards for the first time this year. We’re excited, we’ve been able to get them trained and get them ready for that first wave of pools ready to open on June the 4th,” Spalding said.

Spalding says they hope to hire as many as they can throughout the summer so they can continue to open more pools, if possible. It takes the right training to get those lifeguards ready.

“In order to work as a lifeguard for Indy Parks, we want to make sure they’re able to pass our prerequisites which include, being able to swim 100 yards, being able to tread water, and being able to retrieve a brick from the bottom of the pool,” said Spalding.

You must be at least 16 to be a lifeguard. You can apply here.