Indy Peace launches groundbreaking Hospital-Linked Violence Intervention Program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new hospital and public safety initiative, the first of its kind in Indiana, aims to reduce future violence and is launching a partnership with IU Health.

To address and reduce future gun violence, this new initiative will provide critical support to victims. They hope to break the cycle through immediate and targeted intervention at the hospital level.

“In the work that we do in gun violence reduction and enhancing peace in the city, we see that those social determinants of public health and safety are truly the issues that are at the core of gun violence, and that includes systemic inequalities,” said Dane Nutty, president and CEO of Indy Public Safety Foundation.

This hospital-linked violence intervention program aims to break the cycle by engaging victims directly after incidents of gun violence. Not only do they offer medical treatment, but also psychological support and counseling.

“When a patient comes in that has been shot, we look at where they live. If they live in Marion County and if their gunshot wound was not self-inflicted then they are eligible to consent for a referral, then our nurse navigators will go see them,” said Tiffany Davis, IU Health’s Injury Prevention coordinator.

The goal is to tackle the root causes of violence, prevent retaliatory actions, and foster a safer community. This announcement comes in the wake of a disturbing incident that highlights the urgency of such initiatives.

“This was an instance where an adult individual should have been a positive role model. He should’ve been in these juveniles’ lives teaching them the right thing,” says IMPD Sgt. Tyler Watson.

IMPD says Jeffrey Ware, 37, was arrested for his involvement in a shots fired incident in an apartment complex while encouraging kids aged 10 and 14, to do the same.

“It is very disturbing. This is not something we want to see where children are being led astray and failed by their guardian. The person supposed to be protecting them and keeping them safe, not put them in harm’s way,” Watson said.

This incident highlights the contemporary issues of gun violence and the importance of immediate intervention programs like the Indy Peace Hospital-Linked Violence Intervention Program. By addressing the trauma and psychological impact on victims and preventing further escalation, this initiative aims to create a ripple effect of positive change within the community.