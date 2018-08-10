Indy Peacemaker hosts Brightwood neighborhood cleanup

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the city’s new peacemakers is helping neighbors get to know each other by cleaning up a near northeast side neighborhood.

Robert Fry, one of two Peacemakers appointed by Mayor Joe Hogsett, said he grew up in the Brightwood neighborhood. Fry said the goal of Thursday’s cleanup and peace walk was to get neighbors talking, so they can take care of each other.

In June, Mayor Joe Hogsett announced $300,000 in violence prevention grants.

Fry said the city is in the process of figuring out how to use that money for neighborhoods.

“It’s our goal to now start connecting people with those resources, that way they can get things like education services or things of that nature,” Fry said.

“If we can get people employed, get people educated, they’re less likely to commit crimes,” he said.

Fry told News 8 more cleanups are planned for all over the city.