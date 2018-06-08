Indy PopCon happening this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy PopCon will be back in action in Indianapolis starting on Friday, June 8.

This is the fifth year for the three-day convention that will take place at the Indiana Convention Center.

Indy PopCon is focused on all things related to pop culture.

There will be more than 20 special guests, celebrities, YouTube sensations, gamers and creators of pop culture.

Opening ceremonies will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at the BitLoft Main Stage, Hall D.

