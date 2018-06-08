Indy Pride parade, festival this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — Thousands of people are expected at Saturday’s Indy Pride Festival and parade.

“We have a very diverse community here in Indiana and to get together as one big community year after year, it becomes a family reunion, it’s a place where we can celebrate who we are,” said Chris Handberg, Executive Director of Indy, Inc.

The Cadillac Barbie Pride Parade starts at 10 a.m Saturday. The parade route will begin at College Avenue and Mass Ave. heading west toward Military Park, where the Indy Fest will take place.

“You can expect to see one of the biggest pride parades in the Midwest,” said Handberg, “You can expect to see floats and music and dancers, bands and it’s going to be something to see.”

Events for Indy Fest at Military Park will start at 11 a.m.

There will be two set up for live music, a kids zone, hundreds of vendors, drinks and food.

It’s $5 to get in and $50 for the VIP ticket.

New this year, the Indy Pride Festival will be tobacco free.

“We’re the third festival in the nation to voluntarily go smoke free and so we will have designated smoking areas in different parts of the park, but by and large this is smoke free without the use of cigarettes, tobacco or electronic cigarettes,” said Handberg.

The festival is also partnering with IMPD, The Julian Center, the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault for the Raise The Bar Initiative to raise awareness about sexual assault.

“We’ll have lots of signage as to what to do if you see someone who is potentially risk and we had a video produced by those partners that all volunteers,” said Handberg.

For more information on ticket prices and the parade and festival, click here.