Indy residents beat the heat as temperatures soar

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Temperatures on Father’s Day soared into the mid-90s in Indianapolis.

The high on Sunday was 93, but that didn’t stop some people from celebrating the holiday outdoors.

“We came to [Indiana] get away from the heat,” Joe Fisher said. “It didn’t work out for us very well, no.”

Fisher and his family visited the Circle City from Orlando, Florida.

While hiding from the heat in Indiana didn’t work, Fisher says they know all too well how to deal with it.

“We grew up in Florida, so we know to drink plenty of water and put sunscreen on and wear shades and sunglasses,” Fisher said. “All the smart things.”

With the heat index near or above triple digits in Indianapolis, many people chose to skip the sun and stay inside.

But even the youngest of us brave enough to go outside, wished they hadn’t.

“Mommy bought a drink because I think I was melting, but I wasn’t,” 5-year-old Anthony Scoppettuolo said.

“We prevented him from melting away by having lots of water and cool drinks! and Icees!” the boy’s father, Anthony Scoppettuolo, said.

From family time on Monument Circle to Frisbee in the park, the day was a scorcher.

“We do this every week whether it’s rain, shine or really hot, as it is today,” Hai Nguyen said.

Those who chose to sweat out the steamy temps made sure to do it safely.

“A lot of water,” Nguyen. “A lot of water. I bring in some for some of my guys. You have to have it to survive out here.”

“Yeah, that’s good that it [the sun] didn’t melted my bones away!” 5-year-old Anthony said.

It was so hot out that IMPD opened cooling shelters Sunday to help people chill out.