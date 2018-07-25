Indy resident’s Facebook post about trip to supermarket, conversation goes viral

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There’s a social media post from an Indianapolis resident that is getting national attention.

Gregory Johnson, who lives and works in the Circle City, posted on Facebook about a week ago about what happened during a recent trip to the supermarket.

Johnson said he was standing in line at the deli when he saw an older man in a wheelchair holding a dozen roses and big birthday cake.

Johnson went on to strike up a conservation with the older man, asking him if he had big plans. The man’s reply was nothing what he was expecting.

“Yes, it is a big day in my life. It’s my wife’s birthday. Unfortunately, she died five years ago, but I still celebrate her birthday.”

The man went on to tell Johnson about his family and how he and his wife had met. It was a conversation that went on for an hour and a half.

The conversation then led to sharing a meal with the man that night, ultimately sparking a friendship.