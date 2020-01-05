Indy RV Expo designed to attract a growing number of millennial buyers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It may be winter in central Indiana, but the forecast inside the 52nd annual Indy RV Expo is 70 degrees.

The week-long show is dedicated to camping enthusiasts who come from across the state to browse the latest in Recreational Vehicle (RV) equipment.

“We’re seeing more and more millennials enter the RV market and so the RVs in 2020 are built with the latest in technology like Bluetooth and LED lighting,” said Ken Eckstein, owner of Mount Comfort RV in Greenfield, Ind.

Eckstein attributes the recent growth to younger people taking more adventurous vacations and ditching the standard hotels.

“They’re hiking, camping, and going to music festivals,” he said.

Located in the West Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, the expo features seven of central Indiana’s top dealers.

Eckstein says 30% of his customers come from Indiana. The rest are out-of-state buyers.

“We had someone come from Columbus, Ohio and brought their whole family. About 80% of all RVs in North America are made in Indiana,” said Eckstein.

Some trends for 2020 include everything from indoor fireplaces to outdoor kitchens.

Still, there is something for most people in the market for an RV.

“We have RVs here priced from $12,000 to more than $300,000,” said Eckstein.

The 52nd Annual Indy RV Expo runs through January 12.

Admission is $8 for adults and $7 for seniors. Children 16 and under are free.