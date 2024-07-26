Indy Shorts Film Fest presents ‘The Clogging’

Eric Larson, Director and Creative Director of The Clogging, joined us to discuss his short horror-comedy film, which is making its Indiana premiere at the Academy Award-Qualifying Indy Shorts Film Festival next Friday, July 26, in the Dark Comedy block.

About the Film:

The Clogging is a short film about an anxious man at a party who must do the unthinkable after he clogs the only toilet.

Larson explained that the idea came from a real-life experience. He wanted to explore the anxiety and embarrassment that come with such a situation, adding a comedic and horror twist to make it entertaining.

The film has been well-received at various film festivals. Audiences have appreciated the unique blend of horror and humor, and the film has sparked conversations about its relatable and funny premise.

The film aims to balance horror and humor, creating a tension that keeps viewers on edge while making them laugh. The absurdity of the situation adds to the comedic aspect, while the horror elements heighten the anxiety and suspense.

The toilet POV shot was one of the most challenging aspects of the film. The team used a combination of practical effects and clever camera angles to achieve the shot, making it look realistic while maintaining the film’s comedic tone.

Larson expressed his excitement about showcasing the film at Indy Shorts. He looks forward to seeing the audience’s reactions and engaging with other filmmakers. The festival provides a great platform for independent films, and Larson is thrilled to be a part of it.

Catch The Clogging at the Indy Shorts Film Festival next Friday in the Dark Comedy block. For more details, visit the festival’s website.