Indy Shorts International Film Festival presents ‘KNEAD’

Susie Talbot and Natalie Schwan, producers of the film “KNEAD,” recently shared exciting news about their upcoming comedy. Set in 1963 with a sci-fi twist, “KNEAD” will have its world premiere at the Indy Shorts International Film Festival on Thursday, July 25. The film is part of the sold-out Comedy program.

“KNEAD” tells the story of an alien landing that mysteriously drives people around the world to achieve their deepest dreams.

The main character, an aspiring baker in an unhappy marriage, is puzzled by why she hasn’t been affected and decides to take matters into her own hands.

The film stars Ana Cruz Kayne (known for “BARBIE”), Danny Deferrari (“OPPENHEIMER”), Mallory Portnoy (“MAESTRO”), and Jordan Carlos (“FIRST WIVES CLUB”). This impressive cast brings the unique and intriguing story to life.

Talbot and Schwan expressed their excitement about premiering “KNEAD” at the festival.

The project took three years to complete, facing challenges like the pandemic, dual strikes, and a team spread across the globe from Los Angeles to Spain.

Despite these obstacles, they are thrilled to finally share their work with the world.

The premiere of “KNEAD” at the Indy Shorts International Film Festival marks a milestone for the producers and their team.

Their dedication and hard work have culminated in a film that blends comedy and sci-fi in a unique and captivating way.

Viewers can look forward to a film that not only entertains but also explores deeper themes of dreams and self-discovery.