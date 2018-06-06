Indy stars take to the softball field for a good cause

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A chance to see some of Indy’s biggest stars take the softball field for a good cause on June 7 is the 10th Annual Caroline Symmes Memorial Celebrity Softball Challenge.

The real stars are the families from the Indiana Wish Fund.

Robert Mathis is back again hosting the event at Victory Field. Myles Turner is co-hosting. As is tradition Turner and Mathis are both captains for the teams. Turner took over the reigns from several former Pacers before him: Roy Hibbert, then George Hill and Paul George.

The real question is, who is this charity really helping? The the money raised from the game goes directly to the Indiana Children’s Wish Fund, a local organization helping families and children suffering from life-threatening illnesses.

Families get wishes granted that they could have never of afforded by themselves. For Jenny and Ken Fagan, their family has received two trips to Disney World for their daughter Sarah and son Preston. They are taking their third child Luke later this year.

They have so many special opportunities when we take this trip,” said Jenny Fagan. “Even if we could afford to take them to Disney World we would never get you know. They just get to be spoiled.”



Nacy Kapsalis from The Indiana Wish Fund say without the support from this softball game they wouldn’t be able to give as many kids the wishes they deserve.

“What we do for these families is far more than a trip or a computer or shopping spree,” said Kapsalis. “Because we are fully aware that none of that is going to change the diagnosis or the outcome for these children but it dose give these families a sense of hope something to look forward to.”

Now is your chance to help! Tickets are just $10 and that gets you into a section in Victory Field. Pacers Head Coach Nate McMillan, Myles Turner and Lance Stephenson will all be there. Caroline’s favorite color was pink, so those who sit in the Symmes’ section wear pink. Joe Melillo and Charlie Clifford will also be there representing News 8.