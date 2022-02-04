News

Indy tech company lands $8M in funding

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Woven has closed on an $8 million Series A round of funding. The company, which has developed an interview platform for software companies to hire engineers, says it will use the funding to expand the platform and add an undisclosed number of jobs.

The funding round was led by Allos Ventures, with participation from existing investors such as High Alpha and Elevate Ventures in Indianapolis.

Josh Colter, head of marketing for Woven, tells our partners at the Indianapolis Business Journal the company has “aggressive hiring targets” and is currently looking to fill positions in every department, though a specific number was not provided.

Woven’s platform allows engineers to complete assessments of their skills rather than simply relying on their resumes, which the company says helps employers find the right candidates to fill their needs.

The company also recently announced the launch of its new Woven Match platform, which connects hiring managers with experienced candidates based on their assessment results. Candidates who complete the assessments can choose from multiple job opportunities.

The Series A funding comes nearly two years after Woven closed on a $2.5 million round of seed funding. In 2019, the company secured more than $500,000 in early-stage funding.

Over the past eight months, the company says it has more than doubled its revenue and headcount. Woven currently has nearly 40 employees, most of whom work remotely, according to the IBJ.