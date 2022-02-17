News

Indy tech startup secures seed funding

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Qualifi has closed on a $2.5 million seed round of funding. The startup, which has developed an on-demand screening platform for recruiting teams, says it will use the funding to further product development and expand go-to-market efforts.

Qualifi says its platform allows recruiters to interview hundreds of candidates in minutes. Candidates respond to pre-recorded questions over a standard phone call, which the company says can help recruiters vet an average of seven times more candidates per day.

“Phone interviews are one of the biggest bottlenecks in the recruiting process. Back and forth scheduling and lengthy phone screens with hundreds of candidates quickly add up and can be costly — especially amidst a talent shortage where every minute and candidate interaction matters,” said Darrian Mikell, co-founder and chief executive officer of Qualifi. “This incredible team of investors will support our next stage of growth at a critical time in the world of employment and talent acquisition.”

Qualifi says it experienced a surge in new customers over the last year with companies ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies.

The funding round was led by Rally Ventures in California, with participation from Techstars, Sixty8 Capital, Elevate Ventures, Debut Capital, Flywheel Fund, the Northwestern Mutual Black Founder Accelerator, Converge, Service Provider Capital and multiple angel investors.

The company did not specify any plans to add jobs as a result of the funding round.