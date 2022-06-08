News

Indy teenagers invited to Safe Summer activities on Friday, Saturday nights

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Young people in Indianapolis now have more ways to enjoy safe, free activities this summer.

The city is expanding its Safe Summer program to include Saturday nights in addition to previously-announced Friday night programs.

The events are free and are designed to provide safe, meaningful spaces for Indy’s young people to spend their time.

Every Friday from June 10 through August 5, kids between the ages of 13 and 18 are invited to Safe Summer activities at Riverside and Garfield Parks from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Washington Park from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Activities include boxing, photography, videography, and “cookies and canvas,” a play on more grown-up “wine and canvas” events.

Kids between the ages of 9 and 17 are invited to take part in “Sports of All Sports” at Brookside Park on Saturday nights from June 11 through July 30. The program will offer kids the chance to learn skills in aquatics, track and field, and lacrosse from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Freewheelin’ Bikes will be on hand to offer safe bike rides and teach bicycle safety.

Registration is not required for Friday night events but is encouraged for Saturday night activities. Parents can sign their kids up at Brookside Park Family Center, the Indy Parks Customer Service office at Riverside Park, or any Indy Parks facility.