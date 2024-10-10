Indy to welcome 114 schools for Bands of America Grand National Championships

The Bands of America Grand National Championships will return to Indianapolis this November. The event, bigger than ever before, will bring together 114 high school bands from seven states, making the 2024 competition one of the largest in its history.

Jeremy Earnhardt, president and CEO of Music for All, spoke with Life.Style.Live! about the incredible effort behind this monumental event. “Our mission is to create, provide, and expand positively life-changing experiences through music,” Earnhardt shared. “And the mission dictates that if they want to come, we find a way to fit them in.”

More Than Music: A Life-Changing Experience

For those unfamiliar with the world of competitive high school marching bands, the Bands of America Grand Nationals is more than a music competition—it’s a life-altering event. Earnhardt, a proud band parent himself, reflected on the impact it has on students. His daughter, a trumpet player at Brownsburg High School, is one of the many students balancing band, school, and extracurricular activities. “She gets a pass on cleaning her room this time of year,” Earnhardt joked, underscoring how busy these young musicians are.

But beyond the hard work and dedication, there’s a sense of unity and pride that comes with participating. “You’ve got a group of kids that probably couldn’t agree on what to have for lunch today,” Earnhardt said. “But there they are, in the same uniform, playing the same music, representing their school and community in front of the world, right here in Indianapolis.”

Economic and Emotional Impact

The competition isn’t just significant for the participants—it also makes a major economic impact on the city of Indianapolis. Coming out of the pandemic, the Grand Nationals had the first and third largest hotel night stays in Indy’s history for a single event. With approximately $40 million in economic impact each year, the event has become a cornerstone for the city, filling hotels like the JW Marriott and Conrad.

However, the heart of the event lies in its ability to provide a sense of normalcy and hope. Bands from all over the country, including three schools from Florida, are making the journey to Indianapolis, despite the recent challenging weather disasters back home. “We’re a beacon of hope today for kids from California all the way to Florida,” Earnhardt said.

“For a weekend, they get to come here and do what they love, in front of people who love and support them,” Earnhardt continued. “We’re not just making professional artists, we’re helping to create professional people.”

An Experience Like No Other

The Bands of America Grand National Championships offer students a chance to showcase their talents and hard work on one of the biggest stages in the country. The level of skill and performance is awe-inspiring, even for those not deeply familiar with marching band culture.

“Even if you don’t have someone in the band, you should come out and experience it,” Earnhardt urged. “These kids are incredible.” With bands from South Carolina to California, and a crowd of thousands, the event is one of the largest gatherings of its kind in the U.S.

For Jeremy Earnhardt and everyone involved in Bands of America, the event is more than just a competition—it’s a way to help shape the future. As Earnhardt put it, “Through music and the arts, we’re building the strongest form of workforce development available in public schools.”