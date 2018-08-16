Indy Women’s Tech Championship set to get underway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Some of the best golfer in the world are set to tee off in Indianapolis.

It’s for the Indy Women in Tech Championship at Brickyard Crossing.

Round one of the tournament gets underway Thursday at 1 p.m. and continues through Sunday.

Single-day tickets are $20, but spectators can purchase can come and go all week for $45.

Additionally, kids 17 and under are free with a paying adult.

News 8’s Nina Criscuolo stopped by to check out the tournament and talked to organizers.

