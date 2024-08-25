IndyCar dishes out grid penalties before Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (WISH) — Three IndyCar drivers will start six positions back during Sunday’s BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland — two incurring the penalties after Saturday’s qualifying on the series final road course.

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin and Chip Ganassi Racing’s Kyffin Simpson both had unapproved engine changes after qualifying in the bottom half of the field at Portland International Raceway.

McLaughlin’s No. 3 car recorded a 58.4489 — good for 14th fastest during qualifying. McLaughlin is 73 points behind Alex Palou in the series championship standings. With only four races left, McLaughlin and Team Penske need ever push they can get to challenge Palou — who will start third at Portland.

Meanwhile, CGR’s rookie was already at the back of the pack, qualifying 26th with a 58.8525. Simpson was over six-tenths of a second slower than pole winner Santino Ferrucci from AJ Foyt Racing.

A third driver will serve a penalty Sunday. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Graham Rahal raced himself into the Fast Six, ultimately being fast enough to hold the sixth position at 58.6332. However, Rahal will start 12th after an unapproved engine change during last week’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway outside of St. Louis.

Ferrucci will start up front Sunday after winning his first career pole and first pole for AJ Foyt Racing since 2014. Team Penske’s Will Power will share the front row with Ferrucci. RLL’s Christian Lundgaard and Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood round out the rest of the Fast Six.

Green flag is scheduled for 3:20 p.m. EST Sunday afternoon. Stick with WISH for coverage of the race and an interview with the winner during Sportslocker Sunday starting at 10:20 p.m. on WISH-TV.