IndyCar driver Hinchcliffe supports blood drive at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe was not behind the wheel at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Monday, but was still hoping to make a life-saving move off the track.

People who signed up to give blood at the speedway on Monday received a chance to get some free gate passes, free parking at IMS and free garage passes.

The American Red Cross said its goal was to reach 105 units of blood by the end of the drive.

Hinchcliffe sustained a severe injury after an Indianapolis 500 practice crash in 2015. He needed more than 20 pints of blood to survive. Through that experience, Hinchcliffe said, he realized just how important it is to donate blood.

