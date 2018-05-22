IndyCar driver Matheus Leist named Fastest Rookie of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — AJ Foyt Racing driver Matheus Leist will be honored by American Dairy Association Indiana today at the 44th annual Fastest Rookie of the Year Awards Luncheon. The 19-year old driver captured the award by posting a four-lap average speed of 227.571 mph on Sunday, good for the 11th starting spot in the field.

The Fastest Rookie award is one of two programs that continues the long association between the Hoosier dairy industry and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Bottle of Milk presented to the winner of the 500-mile classic has been a part of Victory Circle ceremonies for portions of nine decades – including 63 consecutive years.

The legendary Louis Meyer, the race’s first three-time winner (1928, ’33, ’36) is recognized as the driver who began the tradition by requesting a cold drink of buttermilk – his favorite beverage – following his victory in 1933.

Three years later, Meyer was photographed drinking milk in Victory Lane. Milk was presented off and on during the next several years until, in 1956, the Bottle of Milk was made a permanent part of the post-race celebration by Speedway owner Tony Hulman.