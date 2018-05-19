IndyCar drivers prepare for Bump Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the first time since 2011, Bump Day returns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Thirty-five cars will compete for 33 positions this weekend, meaning no one is safe.

“Our focus with 35 cars and 33 entrants is figuring out how to get the speed with the car and make sure we can make the race,” said Charlie Kimball, who drives for Carlin.

“Obviously this year having more than 33 cars, there’s a little more emphasis on qualifying because everyone wants to be in the race. No one wants to sit on Sunday watching. So there’s going to be a little more pressure this month compared to last year,” said Jay Howard, a driver with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports/AFS Racing.

Focusing on what you can control is the approach many plan to take headed into qualifying. But with a new aerokit that’s shown so much sensitivity, drivers said they still don’t feel totally comfortable.

“You know, it’s one of those things that you’re never safe until you’re safe. Every single team here has to stress about it just in case something small goes wrong, you know, a $2 part breaks on the car and costs you your qualifying run. It’s definitely going to be sitting in the back of our minds,” said James Hinchcliffe, who drives for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports.

“I feel fairly confident going into tomorrow. Reducing the down force and turning down the boost is never comfortable. But you have to get used to being comfortable with the uncomfortable,” said Max Chilton, who drives for Carlin

Drivers will have one final hour to practice Saturday morning in preparation for qualifying in the afternoon, making the next 24 hours crucial for teams who still don’t like the feel of their cars.

As veteran driver Simon Pagenaud with Team Penske puts it, you can’t worry about failing: “You know bump day, it’s going to be exciting for the fans. For us, you just have to focus on going forward. You can’t focus on defeat, you can’t think about missing the show. So you just focus on doing the best you can.