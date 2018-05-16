IndyCar drivers visit children at Riley for Indy 500 party

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyCar drivers may go over 200 miles per hour on race day, but Tuesday, they made a big stop to help kids in Indianapolis.

It was an exciting day for patients at Riley Hospital for Children as they got to meet people up close and personal that they usually only see on the race track for the annual Riley Children’s Hospital Indy 500 Party.

For four-year-old Charlie Neumann, who suffers from Pierre Robin Sequence, it was a chance to finally voice his excitement. Something he’s now able to do after 15 surgeries to help him talk.

“There is no pain right here,” Li Neumann, Charlie’s mother said. “It’s just kids being happy as you guys saw with the Connect Four. He kind of forgot for the moment that he’s where he is.”

Seven IndyCar drivers took part in a friendly pit stop challenge against the Riley patients, with teams racing to attach railing and wagon wheels before time ran out.

The drivers and patients also played basketball and various other games together.

“It’s amazing seeing these kids and what they’re overcoming and seeing them be happy. It really makes you thankful for what you have,” Sage Karam with Chip Ganassi Racing said.

Doctors say sometimes its more than medicine than can lend a healing hand to patients.

“There are now studies that show that exposing kids that are sick to opportunities like this really can impact their outcome,” Dr. Paul Haut, Chief Operating Officer of Riley Children’s Health said. “Their overall outlook, but also their ability to heal from their illness.”

Not only was Karem on hand, but Simon Pagenaud and Ed Carpenter also made appearances.

A fun fact: officials at Riley Children’s Hospital say the drivers that attend this event have historically placed well or won the Indianapolis 500.