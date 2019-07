INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The families of IndyCar drivers took part in a fashion show on Thursday.

The Afternoon of Racing and Fashion was held at Keystone at the Crossing and benefits the Indy Family Foundation.

The money raised goes to those involved in motorsports who are struggling with difficult financial circumstances after illness, injury or death.

WISH-TV’s Laura Steele spoke to some of the participants.

Watch the video for more.