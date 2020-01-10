IndyGo fires bus driver in fatal New Year’s Day crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo announced Friday it has fired a driver involved in a crash that killed a woman and injured a child on New Year’s Day.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called just after 3 p.m. Jan. 1 to the crash at the intersection of East Michigan Street and North Davidson Street. That’s just west of I-65/I-70 downtown.
The Marion County Coroner’s Office later identified the woman as Cindy Evans, 54. Her obituary said she graduated from Danville High School in 1983.
IndyGo said in a statement Friday to News 8 that a blood draw showed drugs nor alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. The statement did not reveal the name of the driver, who had been with IndyGo for six years.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s fatal crash team collected information on the crash but has not publicly issued its report. An IMPD spokesman said Friday that the crash continued to be investigated.
“IndyGo leadership and its board of directors offer sincere condolences to the families of those involved in such an unfortunate accident. After thorough review of the incident, it has been determined that the actions of the operator compromised the safety of the driver and passengers of the vehicle and those riders on the coach. IndyGo’s internal investigation has resulted in the termination of the operator.
“Following the accident IndyGo followed standard protocol for all accidents including completion of a post-accident blood draw and a Federal Transit Administration (FTA) drug and alcohol test and showed that was not a contributing factor in the accident. The operator had a current physical on file, up to date driving credentials and in-service training completions and a six-year tenure with the agency. Each operator is placed in a 10-week extensive training course with safety at the helm of the training and culture of our agency.
“As a part of IndyGo’s commitment to safety the investigation included a review of all processes and documentation related to the accident. Accidents of this magnitude are rare in IndyGo’s history. As a public transit agency, we remain dedicated to embedding safety in our policies, training, and day to day culture.
“All request for documentation regarding the accident would need to follow our public record request policy.”IndyGo statement to News 8