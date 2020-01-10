IndyGo fires bus driver in fatal New Year’s Day crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo announced Friday it has fired a driver involved in a crash that killed a woman and injured a child on New Year’s Day.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called just after 3 p.m. Jan. 1 to the crash at the intersection of East Michigan Street and North Davidson Street. That’s just west of I-65/I-70 downtown.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office later identified the woman as Cindy Evans, 54. Her obituary said she graduated from Danville High School in 1983.

IndyGo said in a statement Friday to News 8 that a blood draw showed drugs nor alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. The statement did not reveal the name of the driver, who had been with IndyGo for six years.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s fatal crash team collected information on the crash but has not publicly issued its report. An IMPD spokesman said Friday that the crash continued to be investigated.