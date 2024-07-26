IndyGo hosted back-to-school night offering students reduced fares, free backpacks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo held its second annual back-to-school night for kids on Thursday, aiming to improve student access to public transportation for commuting to school and traveling throughout the city.

Students enrolled in any of IndyGo’s partnering schools or programs are eligible to receive a personalized MyKey card. This card provides them with unlimited access to IndyGo’s entire bus network at no direct cost to them or their families for the duration of their enrollment at the school.

IndyGo’s Sponsored Rides Program partners include:

Indianapolis Metropolitan High School

Believe Circle City High School

Purdue Polytechnic High Schools

Broad Ripple

Englewood

Indianapolis Public Schools and Programs

Arsenal Tech

Crispus Attucks

George Washington

Shortridge

Graduation Academy

Knowledge Is Power Program (KIPP) charter schools

Simon Youth Academy

Emmerich Manual

Unified Student Supports (USS) team

Positive Support Academy

Students who are not enrolled at those specific schools instead got half-fare rate keycards.

“With IndyGo, we’re all about connecting people to life’s opportunities so being able to see the families come in. Easily being able to pick up their cards and get their students set to be able to have a safe and reliable ride to and from school every day is rewarding,” said Carrie Black, IndyGo spokesperson.

Free backpacks from New Direction Church were also given out to all students.

The event also featured a DJ and IndyGo swag.