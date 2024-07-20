IndyGo offers students reduced fares, free backpacks

A view of the Julia M. Carson Transit Center on Sept. 23, 2021. (WISH Photo)

(MIRROR INDY) — Students who register for reduced-fare IndyGo ridership can get a free backpack during Back to School Night 6-8 p.m. July 25 at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center.

IndyGo staff will also offer qualifying students, ages 18 and under, travel training to help its new riders learn how to navigate the city transit system.

IndyGo offers a personalized MyKey card to students that cuts their fares in half when purchasing transit value online or at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center. The transportation service also partners with several local high schools, allowing their students to ride for free. Participating schools include:

Indianapolis Metropolitan High School

Believe Circle City High School

Purdue Polytechnic High Schools Broad Ripple Englewood

Indianapolis Public Schools and programs Arsenal Tech Crispus Attucks George Washington Shortridge Graduation Academy KIPP charter schools Simon Youth Academy Emmerich Manual Unified Student Supports (USS) team Positive Support Academy



Students at these high schools are encouraged to ask their school for a Program Enrollment Form to bring with them to the Back to School Night event. However, the forms aren’t required to attend.

More information is available on the IndyGo website.

Mirror Indy reporter Carley Lanich covers early childhood and K-12 education. Contact her at carley.lanich@mirrorindy.org or follow her on X @carleylanich.