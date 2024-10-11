IndyGo Purple Line to officially open Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo is gearing up for its newest bus route, which is set to debut bright and early Sunday morning.

The first Purple Line bus will leave the station at 5:50 a.m., its route connecting the city of Lawrence to the downtown transit center.

“It’s faster, it’s safer, it’s more reliable, Carrie Black, an IndyGo spokesperson said, “A bus is going to be coming on the purple line every 15-20 minutes.”

The route begins at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Lawrence to the Julia Carson Transit Center in downtown Indianapolis.

The $188 million project impacts more than just a new bus route. Black says there are plenty of new things to make the riding experience better, such as boarding and rapid transit.

“So, if you’re in a wheelchair, you have a stroller, you have a mobility issue, you can easily walk across (the bus),” she said. “(The buses) are all battery electric busses, 60 foot busses, so, more room to spread out (and) a lot quieter. We’ve got elevated waiting experience for the riders.”

The route will also feature rapid transit, which means you pay before you get onto the bus. Leaders at IndyGo say this will speed the process up to make sure busses stay on schedule.

Black says the whole team at IndyGo is excited to open up the project on Sunday.

“It is so exciting, we’re like children two days before Christmas at IndyGo, just giddy with excitement about the project finally opening,” Black said.

For more information on the Purple Line, you can find all that information here.