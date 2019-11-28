IndyGo replacing Red Line rubber median on College Ave. with concrete alternative

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Drivers will soon be noticing some changes along the Red Line bus rapid transit route.

IndyGo officials say people driving over the rubber medians have caused damage and some of them need to be replaced.

“I feel like it was dumb for them to put it down anyway,” said resident Zarion Thomas.

“People don’t do what they’re supposed to do! We aren’t supposed to ride over it,” said resident Rhonda Taylor.

Drivers told News 8 they weren’t surprised to see IndyGo’s original Red Line median chucked to the curb.

“It looked kind of flimsy when they were putting it down,” said resident Mary Thomas.

“They made it and now they don’t even know the structure of it. They don’t even know how to put it! So They just made a project, just making it without any mind or thought to it,” said Zarion Thomas.

In the next few weeks, crews will be tearing up the current rubber median and replacing it with a concrete version.

“It’ll definitely help with any of the issues we were seeing with cars going over them and them slowing down efficiency,” said Lesley Gordon, with IndyGo.

IndyGo says the new medians will be the same height as the previous ones, only a few inches tall, but less prone to wear and tear, and they will be permanent.

“It’ll definitely be more durable,” said Gordon.

College Avenue is the only route that will be affected.

“We just didn’t see the problem on Meridian that we were seeing on College. They are holding up and they are durable. So that initial plan is working out, so it’s just more of a ‘yeah, well it makes sense for the infrastructure of the place,'” said Gordon.

Drivers hope the changes will help make the Red Line better for people who ride it and those who share the road with it.

“I think the concrete is good and people just need to follow the rules,” said Taylor.

“I hope it all goes good for them. I hope they figure it out and whatever is best for everybody else,” said Zarion Thomas.

The project is expected to last four to six weeks.