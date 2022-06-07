News

IndyGo’s ‘Food in Transit’ on the road again for 5th year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo’s “Food in Transit” program on Tuesday was back for its fifth year of operation providing fresh produce and free health care for people in need.

Fresh, locally grown produce will be available for transit riders from 2-5 p.m. every Tuesday through September at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center.

Organizers say people can pay what they can for the produce but, for some, that can mean no cost. One of the goals of the program is to help mitigate food insecurity, and to promote community.