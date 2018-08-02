IndyHumane’s CEO announces he has been fired

I’m choosing to present this in writing so as to be consistent, clear, and to avoid any potential confusion that might distract the great people that work at IndyHumane. I hope that you can appreciate my concern and respect this very important point as you proceed.

On Monday afternoon, July 29, IndyHumane Board Chair, Kyle Masur notified me by telephone that I was being terminated. The conversation was reasonably brief. While I do not agree with the action and might take issue with cause as described to me, I understand that it is the providence of the Board to take this action and respect their right to do so. As an experienced nonprofit executive I know well that Boards have two primary and essential responsibilities. One is to hire and fire the management leader and the other is to provide timely review of the executive’s work. They have acted on one of those responsibilities stated within the guidelines in the organizational by laws.

In the brief phone call, there was no significant conversation or request for me to respond. I was surprised to hear this news as we’ve made substantial progress in 2018 in every important area as articulated by the Board. Mr. Masur and the Board disagree and have made that clear.

I’m extremely proud of my months and demonstrative progress at IndyHumane, which include but are not limited to:

With the support of loyal and many renewed and new donors we surpassed the 2017 development budget goal.

I’ve been fortunate to work with great colleagues and shared in their dedicated work to address a long standing and severe budget deficit, cutting in nearly in half by the end of 2017, and projections in July on target to make significant inroads on that front in the current year.

Staff has responded positively to the Board’s implied mandate to change and we’ve made some important capital improvements to positively impact animals, guests, and IndyHumane’s top notch staff.

I’m equally happy with our fun and effective efforts to elevate the organization through social and earned media e specially as it positively impacted our signature Mutt Strut event.