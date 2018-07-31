Indy’s first Safe Haven Baby Box operational

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Decatur Township fire station has become the first in Marion County to operate an anonymous Safe Haven Baby Box for the public.

The baby box was dedicated Monday with a dedicatory prayer and ribbon cutting, alongside Indiana’s first lady Janet Holcomb and Indianapolis Deputy Mayor David Hampton.

“Our goal is to obviously have no more babies placed in an area that would be unsafe,” said Decatur Township Fire Chief Pascal Arnes, also in attendance.

Safe Haven Baby boxes are temperature-controlled, two-door boxes that enable a mother to place her healthy newborn in a secure location without fear of criminal prosecution for law enforcement or emergency responders to pick up. Officials say often a birth mother cannot care for her infant. Emergency responders are required to pick up the infant within 3-5 minutes, perform a medical examination, take the baby to the hospital and turn the child over to the Department of Child Services.

The baby box became legal on July 1, 2018, after the Indiana Legislature passed a measure expanding the 2000 Safe Haven Law that had originally only permitted a face-to-face infant exchange between the mother and emergency responder. Fire stations that are staffed 24 hours a day and feature an anonymous locking box can now legally accept newborns as well.

Decatur Township Fire Station no. 74 (3750 S. Foltz St.) unveiled their uninstalled baby box on June 21. A delay in building permits delayed the actual installation of the box, according to firefighters. A woman surrendered her baby to Decatur Township firefighters on July 1, an act Safe Haven Baby Box officials attribute to the publicity surrounding the uninstalled box.

“That baby has now been placed with adoptive parents that have made these parents a family. And that’s what this is all about,” said Monica Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes. “These women who place their babies in the these boxes are choosing adoption.”

The Safe Haven Baby Box in Decatur Township sits along the north wall of the fire station on Foltz Street, south of West Mooresville Road. The box became available to the public on July 30.

“The box here in Decatur Township is honestly for people to remind them of the Safe Haven Law that is always there and of course as a last resort for mothers who find themselves in the situation where they need to utilize this box,” said Kelsey.

The box and associated services costs $10,000 and is funded completely by private donations. Linda Znachko from He Knows Your Name Ministries contributed significantly to the Safe Haven Baby Box, after posthumously adopting an abandoned baby in 2014. Baby Amelia was found deceased in a sweatshirt in Eagle Creek Park. Her footprint graces all Safe Haven logos, including the one on the Decatur Township Fire station’s baby box.

“I think the need for the box is huge. We want to be able to provide resources to the community that allows parents who have to make that difficult choice, to have a resource to be able to do that,” said Chief Arnes.

This is the third Safe Haven Baby Box in the state, following the installation of boxes in Coolspring Township Volunteer Fire Department in LaPorte County and Woodburn Fire Department in Allen County. To date, two babies have been safely surrendered inside the boxes.

Parents and parents-to-be in crisis can contact the Safe Haven Hotline 24 hours a day anonymously by calling 1-866-99BABY1 (1-866-992-2291). You can also visit the Safe Haven Baby Box website.