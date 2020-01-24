News

Indy’s Superior Ice acquired by Canadian company

by: Merritt McLaughlin, Inside INdiana Business
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Canada-based producer and distributor of packaged ice products Arctic Glacier has acquired Superior Ice Company Inc. in Indianapolis. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Superior Ice currently operates locations in Indy and Linton. Arctic Glacier aims to expand its presence in the Midwest through the merge.

“Superior Ice has been highly regarded over the years for their dedicated team, quality service and customer support. This transaction greatly increases our service capacity in Indiana and expands our delivery footprint allowing us to reach even more customers. We’re very excited to continue to grow our business in the Midwestern United States.” said Richard Wyckoff, chief executive officer of Arctic Glacier.

The move is the second recent Indiana deal from the company, following its recent acquisition of Bedford-based Cosner Ice in December 2019.

