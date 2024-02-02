IndyStar owner Gannett to close Indianapolis printing plant

A sign in front of Gannett Co Inc, headquarters is shown, on April 25, 2016 in Tysons Corner, Virginia. The Gannett Company has offered to buy Tribune Publishing Co in a deal valued at about $815 million. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Publishing giant Gannett says it is closing the Indianapolis printing plant that produces the IndyStar.

The newspaper’s owners say the Pulliam Production Center, 8278 Georgetown Rd., is set to close in early April. Ninety plant employees will be affected; more than 50 employees were laid off in early 2023.

Printing operations for the IndyStar will be moved to an existing plant in Peoria, Illinois, in April.

When asked for comment, an Indianapolis Star spokesperson provided News 8 the following statement:

“Our commitment to the Indianapolis community and the greater Central Indiana area is unwavering. The staff at The Indianapolis Star will continue to provide readers with quality, local content that matters most to them, and to connect our valued advertising partners with the customers they want to reach. We deeply appreciate the many years of service our knowledgeable, skilled staff has dedicated to our Indianapolis facility.”

IndyStar has more information about the closure of the Pulliam Printing Plant on its website.