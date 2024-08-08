Infant found after car was stolen with the child in a car seat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a possible kidnapping around 1:30 pm Monday.

Police say they found that a car was stolen near the intersection of West 12th Street and North Tibbs Avenue. Inside that car was an infant in a car seat.

Police canvassed the area and used license plate readers to track the stolen vehicle. A few minutes later IMPD Northwest District officers received a call to check the welfare of a child in the 2000 block of North Somerset Avenue. A caller stated an infant and been left in a car seat with no adults around.

Officers reported to be safe and checked by paramedics and then returned to the parent.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and the IMPD Missing Persons unit is overseeing the case.