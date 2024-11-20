Infant found with severe injuries; Evansville mother arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A pregnant Evansville mother was arrested after her infant was found with severe injuries.

Evansville police officers were sent Tuesday evening to a home near Atkin Park for a report of an unresponsive child. They immediately took the child to the hospital.

Police say the child had severe head injuries, including bleeding and swelling on the brain that required emergency surgery. Bruises were found on the child’s forehead, behind the ears, on the arms, stomach, and backside.

Evansville Police Department interviewed the child’s mother, Alexandrea G. Ring, 20, who said the incident started from her child crying from a diaper changing.

After soiling her clothes and getting changed, the child began to cry. Ring “couldn’t handle the crying” and it “set her off.”

Police say that Ring claimed to have held the infant over a Pack ‘n Play and “threw her in it.” Ring later changed the claim and told police that she couldn’t have put her daughter in the Pack ‘n Play properly, since her large belly from the pregnancy got in the way. Ring claims to have accidentally dropped the child in.

Ring told police that the bruising on her daughter’s face was caused from placing the infant on the floor, then the child falling face-first into the metal piece of a cabinet.

Police say the infant showed signs of lethargy, “falling in and out of consciousness.”

Ring expressed concern for the infant to her boyfriend, but did not call for help until he returned home from work around 5:32 p.m.

Evansville police announced Wednesday that Ring was arrested and charged with two felonies: domestic battery by an adult against a family member younger than 14, and neglect of a dependent.