Inmate from Muncie dies in Jay County jail

The Jay County Security Center is shown in June 2023 in Portland, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

PORTLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A Muncie man died Monday morning in the Jay County jail, the Indiana State Police announced late Monday afternoon.

Jail staff had surveillance cameras watching Kevin Tyler Whitted, 33, in a padded cell where he was alone, the state police say in a news release.

Just after 7:20 a.m. Monday, the release says, jail staff saw Whitted fall forward in the cell. The jail nurse went to check on him, and then the nurse told jail staff to call emergency medical services. Jail staff performed CPR on Whitted until emergency medical services arrived and took him to the IU Health Jay Hospital, where he died.

Whitted was sentenced Oct. 13 in Jay Circuit Court to 16 months in an Indiana Department of Correction facility after pleading guilty to possession of a narcotic drug, online court records show. Whitted had originally been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated after having a prior conviction within seven years. He was formally charged April 18.

The release says Whitted may have experienced a medical condition related to withdrawal symptoms associated with a drug addiction.

The county coroner has scheduled an autopsy for Tuesday.