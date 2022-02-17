Inside INdiana Business

$100M project planned for Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Garmong Development is detailing plans for what it calls a signature project in Brownsburg. The Commerce Park at Brownsburg Raceway is being developed on 47 acres near Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and is designed to promote research & development and manufacturing for the autosports industry.

Garmong says it expects the project to attract more than $100 million in new economic development and capital investment. Vice President Dan Zuerner says cost of construction for the project has not yet been determined.

Brownsburg Town Manager Deb Cook says the project has the formal support of the Brownsburg Town Council and supports the town’s formal comprehensive and economic development plans.

“The time is right to build this,” Cook said in a news release. “This powerfully advances Brownsburg’s high-profile commitment to growing and supporting the autosports industry and will help attract new companies.”

As part of the project, the National Hot Rod Association, which owns and operates Lucas Oil Raceway, has agreed to move the track’s main entrance to the west side. Construction on that effort is expected to begin soon and be complete by the end of the year.

“This project has been under consideration for years, but with the completion of the Ronald Reagan Parkway and the major investment of Garmong, this project has become reality under Deb Cook’s leadership,” said Kasey Coler, VP of Track Management and Operations for the NHRA. “This new ‘front door’ will provide easier access into the raceway park, but equally important is that the new entrance is expected to provide a higher degree of safety.”

Garmong did not provide an estimated timeline for construction.

We’ll have more on the impact of the project and other recent developments in Brownsburg from Deb Cook in this afternoon’s INside Edge e-newsletter.