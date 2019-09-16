1205 Distillery to open new location

WESTFIELD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Indianapolis-based 1205 Distillery has announced plans to open a new tasting room and cocktail lounge in Westfield this year. Officials report the new location will not have a kitchen, and instead will partner with local restaurants and food vendors for food delivery and catering options.

The tasting room will be located off of Main Street at 120 Camilla Court. Craft cocktails made exclusively with 1205 Distillery spirits as well as select local beer and wine will be featured.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring our spirits and craft cocktails to Westfield. Myself and my partner, Brad Colver, grew up in Hamilton County so being able to bring our company to the northside is something we’ve been wanting to do for a while. We have always had a strong presence up here with our spirits, but now we are excited to step that up even more. We are planning on opening in December.” said Nolan Hudson, owner of 1205 Distillery in a news release.

1205 Distillery was founded in Indianapolis in December, 2014.