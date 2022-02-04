Inside INdiana Business

120Water marks major annual growth

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Zionsville-based startup is reporting a more than 500% customer increase in 2021. 120Water, which has developed a software platform for lead reduction and drinking water compliance programs, says the growth is due to the looming deadlines for compliance with the new Lead and Copper Rule Revisions from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The company says the LCRR requires water systems to produce a location-based inventory of all service line materials by October 2024, and also develop a plan to begin removing known and suspected lead service lines.

120Water says its platform was used to address key components of LCRR, including identifying nearly 450,000 service lines in 2021, sampling at least 20% of all public and private elementary schools and 20% of all childcare facilities built before 2014, and conducting water samples where lead service lines are known or suspected.

Earlier in 2021, 120Water announced the formation of an advisory board to further drive the company’s growth. The following month, the company was named to Fast Company’s annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies.