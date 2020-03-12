Inside INdiana Business

16 Tech to launch innovation hub

by: Alex Brown, Inside INdiana Business
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — A new, 100,000-square-foot innovation hub is coming to the $500 million 16 Tech Innovation District in Indianapolis. 16 Tech Community Corp. is partnering with Philadelphia-based incubation network 1776 to develop the project, which is an adaptive reuse of the former Indianapolis Water Co. headquarters.

The 16 Tech Innovation Hub will feature more than 50,000 square feet of flexible office, incubator and meeting space, which will be managed by 1776. It will also include a 15,000-square-foot makerspace and a 40,000-square-foot artisan marketplace, which will feature food options and event space.

16 Tech says the hub will be suitable for innovators and entrepreneurs from all fields, including life sciences, technology, advanced manufacturing, and food and lifestyle, among others.

“The Indianapolis region has a thriving tech community and is home to global life sciences and advanced manufacturing corporations and the nation’s leading medical school. The 16 Tech Innovation District is where all of these regional assets will converge,” Bob Coy, chief executive officer of 16 Tech Community Corp., said in a news release. “1776 recognized our region as an emerging center for innovation and an ideal location to establish its first Midwest partnership.”

The developers are currently seeking collaborations with central Indiana corporations, institutions, venture capital firms and organizations. The partnership aims to provide “more entrepreneurial energy and economic development” across the region.

“1776 is thrilled to partner with 16 Tech. Collaborative relationships are vital to our mission to transform markets and curate diverse communities that foster creative and innovative solutions to the world’s most complex challenges,” said Jennifer Maher, CEO of 1776. “Indianapolis creators and innovators will have full access to 1776’s work and meeting spaces, growth-focused services, mentor network, programming and online resources.”

Work on the 16 Tech Innovation Hub is underway. The hub is slated to open in early 2021.

Indy tech firm switches to remote work due to virus

by: Alex Brown, Inside INdiana Business /

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — An Indianapolis-based health intelligence software company is switching to a remote workforce in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Springbuk says its employees, which total more than 125, will work from home until April 6.

While the company has not reported any cases of coronavirus among its employees, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Rod Reasen says the decision was made as a proactive measure.

“Our company mission is to prevent disease with data,” said Reasen. “This mission guides every product we build and every decision we make. We are taking this step to lead by example for our customers, the local community, and the broader technology ecosystem when living out our vision of prevention.”

Springbuk says Reason, along with Vice President of Product Amy Brown and Lead Clinical Scientist Dr. Janet Young, will host an informative webinar March 19 at 1 p.m. to address the current disk factors of COVID-19 and how employers can leverage the data they have to address concerns.

“Every decision we make is made with the employee in mind,” said Reasen. “Our hope is that the products we have built, the data we leverage, and the actions we take help create a healthier community — for organizations and individuals.”

Springbuk is headquartered at The Union 525 in downtown Indianapolis.

