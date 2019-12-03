1933 Lounge to open at The Yard in Fishers District

FISHERS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indianapolis-based parent of St. Elmo Steak House, Harry & Izzy’s and Burger Study will Wednesday open a new cocktail lounge and restaurant at The Yard at Fishers District.

Huse Culinary says the 1933 Lounge by St. Elmo is the first of two establishments it will manage at the $110 million culinary and entertainment hub.

The 5,000-square-foot location will serve lunch and dinner to guests 21 and older. It is the second 1933 Lounge location; the original is located above St. Elmo Steak House in downtown Indianapolis.

The new location can serve nearly 180 guests and features a private dining room for up to 16 people and a three-season patio facing The Yard complex.

“Fishers continues to grow progressively, with residents and leadership, welcoming investment and jobs,” said Craig Huse, co-proprietor of Huse Culinary, in a statement. “We are thrilled to bring a new location to an area supported with plentiful households, businesses and attractions. Our team is focused on intentional growth that creates career path opportunities for our people and more dining choices for our loyal customers.”

Huse Culinary says executive chef Michael Piganelli will move from the downtown location to Fishers. The company has also tapped hospitality industry veteran Jeffrey Perkins to serve as general manager.

The 1933 Lounge will be joined early next year by another Huse Culinary brand, the family-friendly HC Tavern + Kitchen.