Inside INdiana Business

$1M gift to support Business of Life Sciences Center

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana University Kelley School of Business has received a $1 million gift from alumnus Jeff Albers and his wife, Alison. The university says the gift will create an endowment to support programs at the Center for the Business of Life Sciences.

IU says the Albers Family Life Sciences Endowment will give preference to programs related to biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, medical devices and healthcare ecosystems.

Albers, who graduated from the Kelley School in 1993, is the executive chairman and former chief executive officer of Massachusetts-based precision therapy company Blueprint Medicines (Nasdaq: BPMC). The company specializes in therapies for people with cancer and blood disorders.

“So much of how I developed and how I think about issues and opportunities was first honed at the Kelley School; it’s where I started to recognize areas of interest that were both challenging and rewarding,” Albers said in written remarks. “Our hope is that it allows more students at IU to be exposed to the opportunities within life sciences where they can benefit society.”

The Center for the Business of Life Sciences was founded in 2008. IU says the center offers a certificate program for students pursuing a career in life sciences or individuals seeking to better understand the interactions of business and science.

The center has about 20 Kelley professors who serve as faculty research fellows.

“The mission of the Kelley School is to transform the lives of students, organizations and society through management education, research and service,” Kelly School Dean Idie Kesner said. “The Center for the Business of Life Sciences provides an excellent example of how we do that, serving the needs of Indiana companies whose products enable many people to live longer and better lives. Jeff and Alison Albers’ gift will enable us to do even more.”