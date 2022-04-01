Inside INdiana Business

1si economic development lead announces retirement

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The executive vice president and director of economic development for One Southern Indiana has announced his retirement. Matt Hall says he will step down from his role on April 15, after working for 1si and its predecessor for 32 years.

The organization, which operates as the economic development organization and chamber of commerce for Clark and Floyd counties, says the search for Hall’s replacement is underway.

1si says Hall has been involved in more than 200 successful projects that includes attracting new companies and helping existing businesses to expand. Those projects resulted in more than 17,000 new jobs.

“Matt’s impact on the business landscape in Southern Indiana has been enormous, and the ripple effect of his efforts and energy will continue to benefit Southern Indiana residents for decades to come,” said Wendy Dant Chesser, 1si president and chief executive officer. “He has been a pivotal figure in the location of many of the area’s major employers, fueled by his commitment to selling our community as the best option for growth and his dedication to attracting quality jobs to our area that pay living wages.”

1si will host a recognition event for Hall in June. The organization plans to have his replacement in place by May 15.