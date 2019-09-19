2019 ATHENA Award nominees named

MUNCIE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Nominations are in for the 21st Annual ATHENA Awards hosted by Women in Business Unlimited in Muncie. Recipients will be announced at the ATHENA Awards Luncheon in November.

The ATHENA Awards Program is part of ATHENA International, whose mission is to support, honor, and develop women leaders.

ATHENA Leadership Award nominees are selected based on demonstrated excellence, creativity and initiative in their business or profession, their ability to provide valuable service to improve the quality of life for others in their community and must actively assist women in achieving their “full leadership potential.”

WIBU opens nominations to the public and the winners are determined by a judging panel comprised of three to four people with no strong ties to the Delaware County community. Each judge reviews and scores each nomination.



Emerging leaders age 40 and under also have their own category: ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Nominees and an award for Organizational

Nominees for businesses and organizations has also revived nominees.

The full list of ATHENA nominees includes:

ATHENA Professional Leadership Award

Mary Dunn (Gonterman)

Pat Garofolo

Jennifer Gilland

Char Hawkins

Jenni Marsh

Kelly Shrock

Dorica Watson

Stacy Wheeler

Laura Williamson

ATHENA Young Leadership Award

Malina “Katie” Campbell

Pamela Gillum

Maura Hoff

Nicole Rudnicki

Courtney Thomas

Kaitlyn Winkle

ATHENA Organizational Leadership Award

Good Girl: Gone Boss

Meridian Health Serv.

Muncie Civic Theatre

Muncie/Delaware County By5

Open Door Health Serv.

Project Leadership

PathStone Corp.

For more information, click here.