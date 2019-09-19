2019 ATHENA Award nominees named

MUNCIE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Nominations are in for the 21st Annual ATHENA Awards hosted by Women in Business Unlimited in Muncie. Recipients will be announced at the ATHENA Awards Luncheon in November.
The ATHENA Awards Program is part of ATHENA International, whose mission is to support, honor, and develop women leaders.
ATHENA Leadership Award nominees are selected based on demonstrated excellence, creativity and initiative in their business or profession, their ability to provide valuable service to improve the quality of life for others in their community and must actively assist women in achieving their “full leadership potential.”
WIBU opens nominations to the public and the winners are determined by a judging panel comprised of three to four people with no strong ties to the Delaware County community. Each judge reviews and scores each nomination.
Emerging leaders age 40 and under also have their own category: ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Nominees and an award for Organizational
Nominees for businesses and organizations has also revived nominees.
The full list of ATHENA nominees includes:
ATHENA Professional Leadership Award
- Mary Dunn (Gonterman)
- Pat Garofolo
- Jennifer Gilland
- Char Hawkins
- Jenni Marsh
- Kelly Shrock
- Dorica Watson
- Stacy Wheeler
- Laura Williamson
ATHENA Young Leadership Award
- Malina “Katie” Campbell
- Pamela Gillum
- Maura Hoff
- Nicole Rudnicki
- Courtney Thomas
- Kaitlyn Winkle
ATHENA Organizational Leadership Award
- Good Girl: Gone Boss
- Meridian Health Serv.
- Muncie Civic Theatre
- Muncie/Delaware County By5
- Open Door Health Serv.
- Project Leadership
- PathStone Corp.
