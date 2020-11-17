3 tenants opening soon at Bottleworks in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The $300 million Bottleworks project has announced three tenants will first open their doors this winter in the 12-acre mixed-use development in the former Coca-Cola bottling plant in downtown Indianapolis.

Living Room Theaters, YogaSix and Good Neighbor are on track to open in Phase 1.

Living Room Theaters is planning an eight-screen cinema showing indie, foreign and local films to open in December.

YogaSix, which provides a sensory yoga experience located adjacent to the theater, plans to open shortly the thereafter.

Detroit-based retailer Good Neighbor plans to open in the winter on the first floor of the Bottleworks Hotel, which is set to open shortly.

Trending Headlines

“When Phase I of Bottleworks District starts to open in just a few short weeks, locals and travelers will be able to take in all that the property offers,” said Jeff Whiteman, chief operating officer for Geronimo Hospitality Group. “You can wake up in the morning in a beautiful boutique hotel, go to the first floor for a fresh cup of coffee made from some of the best coffee beans available in the country, do some shopping for stylish apparel from a retailer that gives back, and catch a film at Living Room Theaters.”

Along with the Bottleworks Hotel, the Garage Food Hall is also set to open this winter. Click here for more details on the development.