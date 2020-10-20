500 Festival names foundation executive director

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The 500 Festival has hired Christine Swarm as executive director of the 500 Festival Foundation in Indianapolis. The nonprofit says Swarm will focus primarily on fundraising and development efforts.

The organization says Swarm will also engage in donor relations, major gifts, annual giving, and foundation-specific events. As executive director, she will also foster coordination of activities between the 500 Festival and festival staff.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Christine to the 500 Festival team,” said Bob Bryant, president and chief executive officer of the 500 Festival. “Christine has demonstrated a genuine interest in moving the Foundation forward as a long term and sustainable funding source for the 500 Festival’s mission-based programs and events.”

Swarm previously served as director of development at the local affiliate of Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana where she was responsible for directing all statewide fundraising activities and managing the Indiana development team.