Northern Indiana foundation launches prescription drop box campaign

Beacon Health is teaming up the 525 Foundation to install dropboxes in the community for unwanted & outdated prescription medications. (photo by author)

SOUTH BEND (Inside INdiana Business) — South Bend-based Beacon Health System is taking steps to prevent unwanted prescriptions from falling into the wrong hands and causing an accidental overdose.

The health system is partnering with the 525 Foundation, a national advocacy group based in St. Joseph County, to install drop boxes for unwanted or outdated medications at several hospitals and a supermarket chain in northern Indiana.

The 525 Foundation was started by Becky and Mike Savage of Granger, Indiana, after their teenage sons died from an overdose of alcohol and oxycodone in 2015. The number 525 represents the numbers on the hockey uniforms worn by the teens.

“It’s always difficult, but anytime you can bring awareness to this issue you can potentially save a life,” said Becky Savage, who now speaks across the country on the dangers of misusing opioid prescription drugs.

“Partnering with Beacon gives us the opportunity to reach many more people. Good things can happen when you can stand united against a problem like prescription medicine misuse.”

Beacon says it’s been collecting unused and expired medicine since 2016. During that time, it’s collected and destroyed 2,300 pounds of medications.