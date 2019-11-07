805-acre farm up for auction

LIBERTY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – An 805-acre farm in Union County, owned by the same family for four generations, will be up for grabs Nov. 25. Hunt-Johnson Farms will be auctioned off in 11 tracts by Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co.

The land has over 700 contiguous acres that will be auctioned in 11 parcels, ranging from 18 acres to 178 acres each.

Officials say most of the land is located at Clifton Road on the west side of Highway 27. The remaining land is located on Clifton Road east of Highway 27.

“Most of these tracts consist primarily of high-quality soils in an excellent farming area. There are a couple of recreational and pasture tracts, and one tract also has a good 60′ by 120′ pole barn, and five bins with 42,000-bushels of storage,” said Steve Slonaker, agent for Schrader.

The auction will begin at 6 p.m. on Nov. 25 at Wayne County 4-H Fairground in Richmond.

