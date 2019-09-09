Accelerator to focus on ‘legacy industries’

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based The Heritage Group and Techstars have launched a new accelerator program. Located at The Center on the northwest side of Indy, organizers say the mentorship-driven accelerator will feature 10 startups seeking to “reinvent industries that serve our most basic needs.”

The companies taking part in The Heritage Group Accelerator Powered by Techstars represent industries such as construction, infrastructure, advanced materials and environmental services. They come from five U.S. states, including Indiana, as well as Canada, Estonia and Germany.

“Each of the startups was selected on the quality of their teams, the strength of what they have built to date, and their fit for leveraging THG’s experience and operations,” said Jonathan Schalliol, director, new ventures Group at THG. “Experts from our core businesses and research group are looking forward

to working with the startups on a diverse set of topics, such as recycling, infrastructure construction, new chemical formulations, and environmental management.”

The participating startups include:

Alkemy Environmental – Recycles waste materials into structural-grade concrete aggregate

AquaRealTime – Operates robust IoT systems to monitor water quality

Ateois – Manufactures truly flexible and ultra-thin printed batteries

E.O.I Technologies – Produces an innovative laser-based vibration sensor

Gelatex – Manufactures a non-toxic leather-like textile from organic substances

Magment – Builds magnetic concrete for dynamic wireless charging of electric vehicles

Mito Materials – Manufactures nano-additives for improving composite materials

Recycled Granite – Recycles granite waste materials into new products

Wildnote – Produces a digital platform for environmental compliance and management

Zilper Trenchless – Manufactures equipment to quickly and cheaply replace underground pipes

The accelerator will run for 13 weeks, culminating with a Demo Day pitch event in early December. The startups with present their ideas to an audience of venture capitalists, corporate leaders and industry experts in an effort to raise additional capital.

Techstars recently wrapped up its inaugural sports accelerator in Indianapolis.